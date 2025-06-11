Watch Sex Pistols and Primal Scream form an impromptu supergroup while rehearsing in the same building

Is the world ready for Sex Scream? That's the question that absolutely no-one is asking, after footage emerged of members of the Sex Pistols and Primal Scream forming an impromptu and short-lived supergroup in a London rehearsal space recently.

Both bands are currently on the road in Europe - the Sex Pistols enjoying a whole new lease of life with former Gallows/Rattlesnakes frontman Frank Carter at the helm, while Primal Scream are touring last year's Come Ahead album - but before they embarked upon their respective treks across the continent, they discovered that they were rehearsing in the same building. Which led to a spot of spontaneous collaboration, as shown below.

The footage was shared by Primal Scream bassist Simone Butler on Instagram.



"Had to share this one…" she posted. "When the @sexpistols gate crash ur rehearsal cos they’re in the room next door 🙌🏼 ..the door pushed open during Rocks and in they danced 😭X Bobby returned the favour by goin round and singing with them of course".

The first pair of clips show Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones jamming with Primal Scream on their 1994 single Rocks, from the Give Out But Don't Give Up album, with Pistols bassist Glen Matlock playing a tambourine and drummer Paul Cook wandering into frame to shake a pair of maracas. In a separate clip, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie joins Jones, Matlock and Cook in their rehearsal room.

Watch the clips below.

An an April interview with the PA news agency, as reported in The Independent, John Lydon bitterly dismissed the Frank Carter-led incarnation of the Sex Pistols as "woke", and "a clown’s circus".



Asked if he would reunite with his former bandmates, Lydon replies: “Never, not after what I consider their dirty deeds, let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations.



“They’ve killed the content, or done their best to, and turned the whole thing into a rubbish childishness, and that’s unacceptable. Sorry, I’m not going to give a helping hand to this any longer, as far as I am concerned, I am the Pistols, and they’re not.”