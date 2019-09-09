Barry White and Pat Benatar join forces in spectacular mashup tour de force

Our old friend DJ Cummerbund is at is again. The mysterious mashup monarch has followed his all-conquering Rammstein vs. Beyonce bootleg by introducing one of rock's lading ladies, Pat Benatar, to the Walrus of Love himself, Barry White.

Cummberbund's latest joint neatly grafts the vocal from Benatar's 1983 hit Love Is A Battlefield onto the backing track from White's come-to-bed anthem Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, while eagle-eared listeners may also enjoy the brief presence of Motley Crue.

"Larry White and Pat Benatar join forces for the first time ever to bring you the greatest love song in the history of the Solar System," says Cummerbund, modestly.

This is merely the latest in a long line of mashups from the formidable Cummerbund. Previous triumphs includes a Bandersnatch-style mash-up adventure alongside more traditional examples of the artform including Tool vs. Justin Bieber Old Staind Road featuring Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nirvana, Alice In Chains vs. Katrina & The Waves, Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry, Kiss vs. B-52's, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.