Alice In Chains vs. Katrina & The Waves is today's most demented bootleg

DJ Cummerbund has struck again. This time, the internet's leading mashup warrior - famed for his combinations of hard rock classics with entirely inappropriate pop songs - has delivered a version of an Alice In Chains classic that's so wrong it can't possibly be right.

He's mixed AIC's 1992 tribute to late Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood, the grunge classic Would?, with Katrina and the Waves' upbeat pop smash Walking On Sunshine. And it's clearly ludicrous.

As one YouTube commenter says, the result is "Simultaneously the most metal and least metal thing that has ever happened ever!"

Another adds, "I don't hate it, but I'm too shocked to like it. I'll be back after brooding for an hour in bed."

"What started as a weird sonic experiment with my all-time favourite grunge band ended up turning into a heavy deep-dive into depression, denial, and addiction," says Cummerbund. "I guess this band would be named Katrina In Chains?"

Previous mash-ups from the mischievous Cummerbund include a Bandersnatch-style mash-up adventure alongside more traditional examples of the artform including Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry, Kiss vs. B-52's, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.