Hailey Bieber fires back at Tool's “childish” Maynard James Keenan

Last week, pop star Justin Bieber proclaimed his love of Tool in an Instagram post, when he posted the lyrics to the band’s 10,000 Days track The Pot.

But after hearing the news, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan responded on Twitter by simply saying “#bummer.”

But his negativity towards Bieber has drawn the ire of the singer’s wife Hailey Bieber, who has branded Keenan “childish" for his tweet.

Hailey said: “He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you.

“Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope you find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”

Keenan hasn’t responded to Hailey’s comments, but he did upload a YouTube link to the band’s Opiate EP track Hush.

Meanwhile, Tool are gearing up to release their long-awaited and as-yet-untitled new studio album which will see the light of day on August 30.