Kiss clatter into B-52s in manic Detroit Rock Lobster mash-up

Our old friend DJ Cummerbund continues to carve his path through the world of the mash-up, taking two diametrically apposed songs and melding them together in unlikely yet enticing fashion.

This time he's taken Kiss's 1976 anthem Detroit Rock City and mixed it with The B-52s' snappy new wave smash Rock Lobster, to create an entirely new entity: Detroit Rock Lobster.

Cummerbund has also released a video as the final ingredient in this implausible recipe. According to the DJ, the clip features, "rare footage from back in '97 featuring supergroup The B-KISSty2's performing their hit song about a spunky crustacean from Motor City struggling with mental health issues."

"Enjoy my last song of 2018," he adds. "It's very stupid."

Previous mash-ups from the very talented Mr Cummerbund include Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.

Long may this kind of nonsense continue.