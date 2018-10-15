Greta Van Fleet mixed with Led Zeppelin is as insane as you'd imagine

Mash-up supremo DJ Cummerbund has unleashed his latest sonic alchemy upon the internet, and he's done the unthinkable: matched the Robert Plant-inspired vocals of Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka with the actual music of Led Zeppelin.

"I was tired of people saying Greta Van Fleet sounds like Led Zeppelin," says Cummerbund. "So I created the supergroup "Ledda Van Fleppelin" to prove that they don't sound anything alike."

To achieve this remarkable feat, Cummerbund matched the vocals of GVF's When The Curtain Falls with the music of Zeppelin's 1975 smash The Wanton Song. Adding further confusion to the process is music from Aussie Zep-alikes Wolfmother, plus footage from a wrestling match between Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage.

Greta Van Fleet's remarkable rise has been accompanied been a lot of noise surrounding their sonic similarity to Led Zeppelin. "We love Led Zeppelin," Josh told Classic Rock, "and it’s a great thing to be compared to."

Robert Plant praised the band on Australian TV, saying, "he borrowed his voice from someone I know very well."

DJ Cummerbund's previous mash-ups include Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.