Old Staind Road is the mashup that may finally send the world insane

Mashup supremo DJ Cummerbund has released another four-and-a-half-minutes of sonic alchemy, and it may just be his finest/most insane work yet.

Old Staind Road is based on Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's enormo-smash Old Town Road, which has had over 200 million views on YouTube and more than 450 million Spotify plays since its release earlier this year.

To Old Town Road's unlikely synthesis of country music with hip hop, our old friend Cummerbund has added Staind's alt-metal classic It's Been A While, originally a hit in 2001.

Determined to confound listeners further, Cummerbund has also thrown short sections of Lynyrd Skynyrd's 1973 classic Simple Man (which fits brilliantly) and Nirvana's unhappy anthem Heart-Shaped Box (which doesn't fit quite so well, but is still kinda cool) into the mix.

"This makes me physically ill," says YouTube user Kurt Cobain's Microphone. "I love it."

"This is offensive on so many levels it defies description," adds Rick Presley. "Don't ever stop."

Previous mash-ups from the clearly troubled Cummerbund include a Bandersnatch-style mash-up adventure alongside more traditional examples of the artform including Alice In Chains vs. Katrina & The Waves, Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry, Kiss vs. B-52's, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.