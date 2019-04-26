Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry is the funkiest, greatest thing on the internet today

Stop the internet, it's time to get off.

Our old friend DJ Cummerbund, mashup supremo, has been in touch to share his latest example of sonic alchemy. This time, it's a monstrously ludicrous blend of Rammstein's 1997 smash Du Hast and Wild Cherry's 1976 disco banger Play That Funky Music.

Also featuring in this dancefloor delight are Metallica, who contribute some of James Hetfield's vocals from Blackened, Megadeth, and the late professional wrestler "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

"Wild Cherry solicits the help of Metallica and Megadeth to help teach a reluctant Rammstein how to find their FUNKY JUNK," remarks Cummerbund.

Previous mash-ups from the clearly demented Cummerbund include a Bandersnatch-style mash-up adventure alongside more traditional examples of the artform including Kiss vs. B-52's, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.