Slipknot's 25th anniversary re-release of their game-changing debut album includes a box set with 'blood-filled' vinyl and 40 previously-unreleased songs

Slipknot are releasing a special six album 'blood-filled' vinyl box set edition of their debut album.

The release is part of the band's 25th anniversary celebrations for their Roadrunner Records debut, which was released in June 1999. Only 1999 variants of the box will be made available globally, with today, July 22, the date of the 'global drop', according to the 742617000027.net site.



The box set will go on sale at 3pm EST / 12pm PST / 8pm UK time and 9pm EU time.



Sales are limited to one box set per person.



The box includes exclusive new artwork and unseen imagery collected from the band’s personal archives, and 59 recordings including Slipknot's Indigo Ranch demos / mixes, live versions and other rarities – 40 of them unreleased – across six LPs.

The box set track listing is as follows:

LP1 Slipknot - Slipknot



Side A:



1. 742617000027

2. (sic)

3. Eyeless

4. Wait And Bleed

5. Surfacing

6. Spit It Out

7. Tattered & Torn

8. Me Inside



Side B:



1. Liberate

2. Prosthetics

3. No Life

4. Diluted

5. Only One

6. Scissors



LP 2 & 3- Indigo Ranch Mixes



Side A



1. (sic)*

2. Eyeless*

3. Surfacing*

4. Tattered & Torn*



Side B



1. Only One*

2. Liberate*

3. Suck These Nuts (Get This)*

4. Killing Leslie*



Side C



1. Me Inside*

2. Wait And Bleed*

3. No Life*

4. Interloper (Diluted)*



Side D



1. Spit It Out*

2. Eeyore*

3. Scissors*



LP 4: Demos & Alternate Mixes



Side A



1. Wait And Bleed (Demo)

2. Snap (Demo)

3. Interloper (Demo)

4. Despise (Demo)

5. Only One (Demo)

6. Me Inside (Demo)

7. Prosthetics (Demo)



Side B



1. Surfacing (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

2. Only One (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

3. No Life (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

4. (sic) (Ulrich Wild Mix)

5. Purity6. Eeyore



LP 5: Live



Side A



1. Wait And Bleed (Live In Hartford 1999)*

2. Surfacing (Live In Hartford 1999)*

3. Purity (Live In Hartford 1999)*

4. Spit It Out (Live In Hartford 1999)*

5. Eeyore (Live In Hartford 1999)*



Side B



1. (sic) (Live In The UK 2000)*

2. Eyeless (Live In The UK 2000)*

3. No Life (Live In The UK 2000)*

4. Eeyore (Live In The UK 2000)*

5. Liberate (Live In The UK 2000)*



LP 6: Live



Side A



1. Purity (Live In The UK 2000)*

2. Prosthetics (Live In The UK 2000)*

3. Spit It Out (Live In The UK 2000)*

4. Wait And Bleed (Live In The UK 2000)*

5. Get This (Live In The UK 2000)*



Side B



1. Surfacing (Live In The UK 2000)*

2. Me Inside (Live In The UK 2000)*

3. Scissors (Live In Iowa 2000)*



* Exclusive to box set

(Image credit: Slipknot)

News of other versions and formats of the re-issue is still to come.

“I’m fully involved with putting together a reissue package, because I’m the band caretaker,” Shawn 'Clown' Crahan told this writer last year, during an interview for Metal Hammer.



“I’m the one that held everything over the years: all the DAT tapes from the [sound]board from all our first shows, all the videotapes from studio sessions at SR Audio and Indigo Ranch, different test mixes that we gave to other people that we said ‘No’ to at that time and that were never released, but are amazing.

“They would never have been listened to 25 years ago, but now that the golden egg has been laid, and everyone knows it, you’re not going to listen to another mix and go, ‘This is better’, you’re just gonna go, ‘Wow, this is Slipknot like this, 25 years ago.’



“There’s new artwork, new photos from the time, there’s so much music that’s so punk rock from board tapes, there’s video documents, there’s a lot – audio, visuals, everything,” Clown enthused. “It’s the best of all things Slipknot.”