AC/DC, Kiss, Stryper, Judas Priest, Mötley Crüe and more collide in ultimate hell-themed mashup

Internet mashup king Bill McClintock has released his latest creation, which combines a plethora of familiar rock and metal names into a monstrous, hell-themed slice of Satanic celebration.

The main elements in McLintock's devilish amalgam are Stryper's classic To Hell With The Devil, AC/DC's classic Highway To Hell and Kiss's equally classic Hotter Than Hell.

This hellish trio are joined in the mix by Mötley Crüe's Shout at the Devil, Pantera's Cowboys From Hell, Dokken's Into the Fire, Vixen's Edge of a Broken Heart, AC/DC's Hells Bells, Blue Öyster Cult's Burnin' for You, Twisted Sister's Burn in Hell, and Judas Priest's Devil's Child, while less Beelzebub-friendly contributions come from Def Leppard's Foolin' and a trio of Van Halen favourites: Sinner's Swing, And the Cradle Will Rock and Jump.

"This mashup started as a request from my friend, Kenny Seay, to combine To Hell With the Devil with Highway to Hell," reports McClintock. "I got a little carried away."

He did indeed. But this isn't the first time McClintock has baffled reason with his creations. Previous mashups included warped combinations of Slipknot and the Spice Girls, Kiss and Earth, Wind & Fire, Mötley Crüe and Steely Dan, and about a gazillion others.

Stryper, AC/DC, and KISS - "Hotter Than a Highway to Hell With the Devil" - YouTube Watch On

"Record companies, in general, are very much against any unauthorised use of the songs that they own the rights to," McClintock told Inside Hook in 2021. "If I use a song that is 'off limits', the record company can issue a formal complaint to YouTube and YouTube has no choice but to block the song or take it down altogether.

"A takedown results in a copyright strike for me and three copyright strikes within a 90-day period would result in termination of my YouTube account. The whole thing sucks, really. I would consider moving to another platform but I probably wouldn’t have anywhere near the amount of followers I have now."