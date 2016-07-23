Greg Puciato’s The Black Queen release Secret Scream video

The Black Queen, fronted by Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan, have launched a video for their track Secret Scream.

Puciato is joined in the electronic-based band by Josh Eustis of Nine Inch Nails fame, and producer Steven Alexander.

The song is taken from debut album Fever Daydream, which arrived last year. It also appears on a four-track single, available digitally now, and for pre-order in strictly limited-edition vinyl.

Puciato told TeamRock last year that The Black Queen was a “needs-based” project, adding: “I still feel the need to express myself creatively, but as you get older your emotional dynamic range increases.

“You’re not just full of piss and wanting to flip the world off. You have other needs you’ve not explored.”

The band play three shows in December. The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced an intimate US tour that takes place next month, with their sixth album expected soon.

Dec 09: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Dec 28: San Fransisco Richshaw Stop, CA

Dec 30: Los Angeles Union Nightclub, CA

