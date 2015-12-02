The Black Queen unveil Maybe We Should promo

The Black Queen have released a video for their track Maybe We Should.

It’s taken from the upcoming debut album from The Dillinger Escape Plan man Greg Puciato’s electronic-powered side-project. Fever Daydream is released on January 29 next year.

Puciato is joined in The Black Queen by Josh Eustis of Nine Inch Nails fame and producer Steven Alexander.

Puciato tells Rolling Stone: “Maybe We Should was the first song we finished that we didn’t throw out, back in January 2013. This was the one that, when we heard it, we felt we had a special combination of things. The rare instance, that you chase as an artist, of having your creation exactly match what you’re feeling.”

Earlier this year, the band issued a video for The End Where We Start.

THE BLACK QUEEN FEVER DAYDREAM TRACKLIST