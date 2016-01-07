The Black Queen: Fever Daydream

Were it not for the inclusion of Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato within its ranks then it would be questionable whether The Black Queen should have any place being reviewed here at Hammer.

Why else would a record that recalls everything from early 80s synth-pop to monochrome electronica, but very, very few ‘rock’ influences, make it into our pages? It’s best not to question it, and instead enjoy the journey, the craft and the eerily beautiful poise of this excellent record.

Combining the catchy and sinister edge of Depeche Mode at their sexiest, as they do on the slinky Secret Scream, and the cracked, angular beats of Boards Of Canada or Four Tet, as heard on Distanced, The Black Queen are offering a genuine, and genuinely exciting, alternative to anything else you’ll find in this magazine.

Quite how deeply ingrained in the culture of metal you are will influence your tolerance level for Fever Daydream, but if you are more interested in expanding the parameters of your musical palette or championing music, rather than paying lip service to a set of genre conventions, then this album will seduce you more and more with every listen. Not metal. Lot good.