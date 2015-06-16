Puciato reveals The Black Queen video

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato has launched a video for The End Where We Start by his side-project The Black Queen.

He’s joined by Josh Eustis of Nine Inch Nails fame and Steven Alexander in the electronic-powered trio. They’ll release debut album Fever Daydream later this year.

Puciato says the band wrote and recorded in a downtown Los Angeles slum and adds: “That played a big part in the sound – being in this desolate environment of urban blight, completely self-contained, making this heavily emotional music together.”

He describes the band’s work as bearing a “really visual soundtrack element” influenced by film-maker Stanley Kubrick.

“We talked a lot about the feel of 80s sci-fi, the sort of ‘used future’ thing where it sounds alien but also familiar – and gives you nostalgia for a time you don’t remember ever existing.”

Puciato is also a member of supergroup Killer Be Killed, alongside Max Cavalera, Troy Sanders and Ben Koller. They played their debut shows in Australia earlier this year and plan to tour in the coming months.