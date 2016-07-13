The Dillinger Escape Plan to tour North America

The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced an intimate tour of North America to take place in August.

They’ve named it the Limerent Death tour – which would appear to be the name for their sixth album.

The follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer has been produced by Steve Evetts, who worked on their 1997 self-titled debut EP. It’s to be released via the band’s own Party Smasher Inc label.

Frontman Greg Puciato said in March that the record would be “less accessible” than their previous work, adding: “As of right now it’s pretty weird. I don’t know if I would use the word aggressive – it’s just really a change. I honestly don’t really know how to describe it.”

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s North American tour takes place before they appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK next month.

The Dillinger Escape Plan North American tour 2016

Aug 05: Toronto Hard Luck, ON

Aug 06: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 07: Boston Great Scott, MA

Aug 08: Brooklyn Rough Trade, NY

Aug 09: Washington DC9, DC

Aug 10: Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie, PA

Aug 13: San Fransisco Thee Parkside, CA

Aug 14: San Diego Casbah, CA

Aug 15: Los Angeles Hi Hat, CA

Aug 16: Santa Ana Constellation, CA

