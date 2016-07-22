Dave Mustaine to launch Megadeth beer

Dave Mustaine is set to launch a Megadeth beer with craft brewery Unibroue.

It’ll be a Tout Le Monde Belgian-style ale – named after the song from their 1994 album Youthanasia. Though no official release date has been confirmed, their website says it’ll be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s not Mustaine’s first foray into the drinks market. In 2014 he collaborated with Fallbrook Winery winemaker Vernon Kindred to create the Mustaine Vineyards Cabernet.

Unibroue have won 296 international medals since 1993 – and also earned five platinum, six gold and one silver award from the Beverage Tasting Institute since 1994.

The band join a long list of enterprising metal bands who have brewed up their own beers, including Opeth and their recently launched Pale Communion beer, Iron Maiden, who will release their third Trooper variant Red ‘n’ Black in September, and Behemoth, who unveiled their Heretyk amber ale last year.

Megadeth recently added further tour dates in support of their critically acclaimed album Dystopia.

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

