Masked metal enigmas President announce six-track debut EP, release new single Rage
The anonymous one-man project will give their inaugural address with King Of Terrors in September
Much-hyped masked metal project President have announced their debut EP.
The one-man outfit will self-release the six-track King Of Terrors on September 26. See the tracklisting and artwork below.
They’ve also shared the new single Rage, which you can listen to below.
The band say of their new song: “Rage explores a new sonic avenue for President, incorporating a much more synth-laden, electronic landscape. The song’s lyrical themes were inspired by Dylan Thomas’ epic poem Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night.”
As well as Rage, King Of Terrors will contain President’s two previous singles: May’s In The Name Of The Father and June’s Fearless. The project was first announced in February, when they mysteriously showed up on the poster for this summer’s Download festival and launched an online countdown.
Buzz around them quickly built, with some observers believing that they had something to do with Sleep Token, who headlined Download this year. It was soon discovered that President and Sleep Token are managed by the same company, Future History.
President performed five songs to a rammed Dogtooth stage at Download on June 15. They will play their first-ever headline show at The Garage in London on July 30, tickets to which have sold out. The similarly mystifying synth-rock duo Zetra will serve as support.
In December, President will open for Architects and House Of Protection on an Australian arena tour. The band will then join Architects and Landmvrks for a run of European shows in January.
President – King Of Terrors:
01. In The Name Of The Father
02. Fearless
03. Rage
04. Destroy Me
05. Dionysus
06. Conclave
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.
