Masked metal enigmas President announce six-track debut EP, release new single Rage

Much-hyped masked metal project President have announced their debut EP.

The one-man outfit will self-release the six-track King Of Terrors on September 26. See the tracklisting and artwork below.

They’ve also shared the new single Rage, which you can listen to below.

The band say of their new song: “Rage explores a new sonic avenue for President, incorporating a much more synth-laden, electronic landscape. The song’s lyrical themes were inspired by Dylan Thomas’ epic poem Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night.”

As well as Rage, King Of Terrors will contain President’s two previous singles: May’s In The Name Of The Father and June’s Fearless. The project was first announced in February, when they mysteriously showed up on the poster for this summer’s Download festival and launched an online countdown.

Buzz around them quickly built, with some observers believing that they had something to do with Sleep Token, who headlined Download this year. It was soon discovered that President and Sleep Token are managed by the same company, Future History.

President performed five songs to a rammed Dogtooth stage at Download on June 15. They will play their first-ever headline show at The Garage in London on July 30, tickets to which have sold out. The similarly mystifying synth-rock duo Zetra will serve as support.

In December, President will open for Architects and House Of Protection on an Australian arena tour. The band will then join Architects and Landmvrks for a run of European shows in January.

President – King Of Terrors:

(Image credit: President)

01. In The Name Of The Father

02. Fearless

03. Rage

04. Destroy Me

05. Dionysus

06. Conclave