Gone Is Gone release Dublin video

Gone Is Gone have released a video for their track Dublin.

The song features on the group’s upcoming debut album Echolocation, which due out on January 6 of next year via Rise Records. It follows a lyric video for Sentient.

The band features Mastodon singer and bassist Troy Sanders, At The Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and guitarist and keyboardist Mike Zarin.

Their self-titled debut EP was released earlier this year.

Despite being labelled a supergroup, Sanders said he doesn’t agree with the tag – but understands why some would see the project that way.

He told TeamRock: “I understand that if you have four marginally famous people, and you put them together, it’s a given that you’re already going to receive a certain level of attention, or perhaps a margin of success without even doing any of the work.

“But I also recognise that this band was formed because of the friendships that we’ve all created over years of touring. When you share stages and festival backstage areas, and you cross paths over and over, you befriend one another. Those friendships sometimes last a long, long time.

“I couldn’t imagine attempting to put a group together for the sole purpose of automatically achieving a certain level of fame or success.”

He added: “I can assure you that if anyone was really going to put together a supergroup for the sole intent of it being the true definition of a ‘supergroup’, it would just be people on a higher level of fame and fortune than myself and Tony and Troy Van Leeuwen.

“If people want to think it’s super, then that’s fantastic. We love it, and that’s really all that matters to us.”

Echolocation is available for pre-order.

The Echolocation cover art

Gone Is Gone Echolocation tracklist

Sentient Gift Resurge Dublin Ornament Pawns Colourfade Roads Slow Awakening Fast Awakening Resolve Echolocation

