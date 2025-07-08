"Women get angry and we are expected to contain our rage but I allowed myself to go there." Irish alt. rockers NewDad share new single Roobosh, announce new album Altar
Galway trio NewDad will release their second album Altar on September 19
Irish alternative rock band NewDad have shared a new single, Roobosh, as the first taste of their forthcoming second album, Altar.
Recommended by Louder back in 2023 as one of '10 new Irish artists you should be listening to right now', alongside Kneecap, Sprints, Gurriers and more, the Galway trio will release Altar on September 19 via Atlantic.
Speaking about the album's introductory single, vocalist/guitarist Julie Dawson says, "I wanted to write one song for the album that allowed me to shout, to get out all my frustration.
"Women get angry and we are expected to contain our rage but on this song I just allowed myself to go there. I wanted a song where I could moan and scream cause we all need to do that every once in a while and honestly it was just a bit of fun, letting myself get angry when I never allow myself to."
Watch the video for Roobosh below.
The Cure's frontman Robert Smith has previously expressed his appreciation for NewDad and declared himself a fan of their 2024 album Madra, saying, "I liked the NewDad album, that’s been on in my car for a long time."
A press statement announcing the new record makes a playful reference to this endorsement, noting, "if they’re good enough for the godfather of goth they’re good enough for you…" It describes Altar as "a grungey alt-rock future classic that jolts between anger-fueled anthemics on the one hand, and darkly intimate and melancholic introspection on the other."
NewDad have lined up UK and European shows in support of the album.
They will play:
Oct 02: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 03: Stockholm Nalen Klubb, Sweden
Oct 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Oct 06: Hamburg Nochtspeicher, Germany
Oct 07: Berlin Lido, Germany
Oct 09: Milan Arci Bellezza, Italy
Oct 10: Zurich Bogen F, Switzerland
Oct 11: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Oct 13: Brussels Botanique, Belgium
Oct 14: Amsterdam Melkweg Old Hall, Holland
Oct 15: Lille L’Aeronef, France
Oct 18: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Oct 19: Sheffield The Foundry, UK
Oct 20: Glasgow SWG3 TV Studio, UK
Oct 22: Bristol Bristol Electric
Oct 23: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Oct 24: Birmingham XOYO, UK
Oct 26: Brighton Chalk, UK
Oct 28: London Kentish Town Forum, UK
Oct 31: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland
Nov 01: Cork Cyprus Avenue, Ireland
Nov 02: Galway Leisureland, Ireland
Nov 04: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
