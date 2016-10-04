Trending

Gone Is Gone release Sentient lyric video

Watch lyric promo for supergroup Gone Is Gone's new track Sentient – taken from upcoming debut album Echolocation

A promotional picture of Gone Is Gone
Gone Is Gone

Gone Is Gone have released a lyric video for their track Sentient.

It’s taken from the supergroup’s upcoming debut album Echolocation, due for release on January 6 of next year via Rise Records.

The album artwork and full tracklist can be viewed below, along with the Sentient lyric video.

The band features Mastodon singer and bassist Troy Sanders, At The Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and guitarist and keyboardist Mike Zarin.

Their self-titled debut EP was released earlier this year.

Explaining how they decided on Sanders as lead vocalist, Hajjar said: “When thinking of singers, a few came to mind, but Troy Sanders’ voice and presence kept on coming up in conversations.

“Both Troys had always talked about doing something together, so it was an easy connection. Sanders flew in and tracked some demos to the finished music, and it went from there.

“Mike and I have had the privilege of being part of some amazing movie trailer campaigns and scored the game Splinter Cell: Blacklist together as well. Our goal is to be able to do more of this within this project.”

Gone Is Gone Echolation tracklist

  1. Sentient
  2. Gift
  3. Resurge
  4. Dublin
  5. Ornament
  6. Pawns
  7. Colourfade
  8. Roads
  9. Slow Awakening
  10. Fast Awakening
  11. Resolve
  12. Echolocation

