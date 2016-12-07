Trivium’s Matt Heafy: Ember To Inferno was ahead of its time

Trivium’s Matt Heafy says the band’s 2003 debut album Ember To Inferno was ahead of its time.

The record had been out of print for several years, with the band resurrecting it earlier this month along with a deluxe edition containing 13 additional early versions of songs which were previously unavailable.

And looking back, Heafy says Trivium’s Ember To Inferno was “cursed” and as a result, never got the recognition it deserved upon its initial release.

He tells Music Feeds: “With the record, ever since it came out it’s been cursed. When we first signed to Life Force records we were incredibly excited.

“I remember when release day hit, we all went to our local record store to buy the CD, and, lo and behold, it wasn’t available anywhere. Not because it sold out, but because the distribution deal Life Force had wasn’t really together yet.

“We were very let down when we couldn’t find the record. In our mind, the best thing that happened with Ember To Inferno is that it got us signed to Roadrunner then everything was set up correctly.

“Then we started touring, got a correct record deal where you could find the record everywhere. Looking back now, Ember To Inferno was ahead of its time and I feel that’s why it didn’t get the recognition.”

Trivium released their seventh studio album Silence In The Snow in 2015 – and Heafy says there are no immediate plans to re-enter the studio as they’re planning a well-deserved break following their upcoming European tour.

Heafy adds: “I still feel like Silence In The Snow was recorded pretty recently. The only plans for us are hitting that final European tour and enjoying this little bit of a break we have while rehearsing, then having a proper vacation after the tour.”

Those European dates will get underway in Dublin, Ireland, on February 11 and wrap up with a set at Antwep’s Trix, Belgium, on March 25.

Feb 11: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Feb 12: Belfast Limelight, UK

Feb 14: Birmingham Institute, UK

Feb 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Feb 17: LondonRoundhouse, UK

Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 20: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Feb 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 22: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Feb 24: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 25: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Feb 27: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 02: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mat 04: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 06: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 07: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Mar 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 10: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Mar 11: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Mar 12: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Mar 13: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Mar 16: Marseille Espace Julien, France

Mar 17: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Mar 18: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Mar 19: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain

Mar 21: Cognac West Rock, France

Mar 22: Paris Caberet-Sauvage, France

Mar 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Listen to Trivium track Lake Of Fire