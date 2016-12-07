Watch Metallica in making-of Murder One video

Metallica have released a video showing the recording process behind their track Murder One.
It features on the band’s recently released 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, with mainman James Hetfield previously reporting the track was written as a tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy.
Hetfield said: “Murder One was the name of Lemmy’s amplifier – his favourite amp on stage. And I loved being murdered every night by that thing. He was just such an icon, such an inspiration to us as a band.
“There’s certainly no way we’d be around if there was no Motorhead. And to see your idol, your immortal one, actually be mortal… it hit us pretty hard. So I felt, lyrically, it makes sense to acknowledge him and how much he’s meant in our lives.”
The video shows the band laying down sections of the track, which had a working title of Frankenstein.
Although Hardwired… To Self-Destruct has become Metallica’s sixth chart-topping album in a row, drummer Lars Ulrich this week said that despite their continued success, the thrash icons have never felt like they “belonged to anything.”
He added: “Obviously we’ve always loved to be a little bit independent, autonomous, and maybe even occasionally slightly contrary, so we’ve always hovered out here with the rest of the misfits and it’s been a cool place to hang.
“I’m an only child, I’ve always felt like a bit of a loner and I’ve always charted my own course.”
They have a number of tour dates lined up on their upcoming WorldWired tour, with Metallica’s shows set to get underway at Oakland’s Fox Theater on December 17.
Metallica tour dates 2016-17 so far
Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China
Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China
Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil
Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina
Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile
May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH