Giraffe Tongue Orchestra release Crucifixion video

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra have released a video for their song Crucifixion.

It’s lifted from their upcoming album Broken Lines, due out on September 23, following their stream of Blood Moon last month.

The supergroup features The Dillinger Escape Plan‘s Ben Weinman and Mastodon‘s Brent Hinds, Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall on vocal duties, former Mars Volta drummer Thomas Pridgen and Dethklok bassist Pete Griffin.

The video is described as, “Striking a nerve with viewers in light of recent events.

“With the help of director Oleg Rooz, the video makes a statement with its fast-cut clips of GTO’s impassioned performance of Crucifixion interwoven with footage of historical events that transformed society.

“From political protests to Hitler and Fidel Castro speeches, war zones, riots, and more, the poetry in the visuals juxtaposed with the urgency of GTO’s manic music elicit a profound emotional response.”

DuVall previously said of Broken Lines: “Writing lyrics for these songs was somewhat like writing for film – the mood shifts rapidly and drastically within a song.

“Sometimes the whole scene changes. There were a lot of times where, if you were trying to impose conventional rock songwriting standards on this, you’d be in a whole world of trouble.”

The album can be pre-ordered now.

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra will make their live debut at Reading and Leeds festivals this month.

Broken Lines

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra Broken Lines tracklist

Adapt or Die Crucifixion No-One Is Innocent Blood Moon Fragments & Ashes Back to the Light All We Have Is Now Everyone Gets Everything They Really Want Thieves and Whores Broken Lines

The A-Z Guide To Mastodon