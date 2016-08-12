Serpentine Dominion announce debut album

Serpentine Dominion have announced they’ll release their self-titled debut album on October 28.

The supergroup features Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, Cannibal Corpse frontman George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher and The Black Dahlia Murder’s former drummer Shannon Lucas. They’ve made track The Vengeance In Me available to stream from the record, which can be heard below.

The origins of the band can be traced back to the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival in 2009, where Dutkiewicz asked Fisher if he would contribute vocals for songs he planned to write. Lucas was also tapped to record drums for the album that summer.

Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach writes lyrics for the project, covering issues such as political corruption, big business and religion.

Serpentine Dominion is available to pre-order on CD and vinyl.

Meanwhile, Dutkiewicz confirmed to TeamRock in June that his KSE spinoff project Times Of Grace would put out a follow-up to 2011’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man.

He said: “We’re going to do another record. I have written five songs and I’m hoping after we get home from tour, I’ll start demoing some more material.

“Once we get enough demos for a record we’ll probably go into the production stage.”

Killswitch Engage are trekking North America, and will promote their latest album Incarnate on tour with Bullet For My Valentine later this year. Cannibal Corpse are currently on the road with Nile, After The Burial, Suffocation and Carnifex as part of the US Summer Slaughter tour.

Serpentine Dominion

Serpentine Dominion self-titled tracklist

Intro The Vengeance In Me Vanquished Unto Thee Divide, Conquer, Burn and Destroy Sovereign Hate On The Brink Of Devastation Jagged Cross Legions Prelude This Endless War Serpentine Dominion

Aug 13: Pontiac DirtFest, MI

Aug 15: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 16: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Aug 18: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 19: Omaha 89.7 River’s Rockfest Westfair Amphitheater, NE

Aug 20: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

Aug 21: Madison Allianz Energy Center Exhibition Hall, WI

Aug 23: Clive 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Aug 24: Brookings Swifter Center, SD

Aug 25: Fargo Schools Arena, ND

Aug 27: Regina Evraz Place, SK

Aug 28: Edmonton Recall Place, AB

Aug 29: Calgary Eagle Event Center, AB

Aug 30: Epenticton Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Sep 01: San Francisco Regency Music Hall, CA

Sep 02: Los Angeles Novo, CA

Sep 03: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Sep 05: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Sep 06: Spokane Star Theater at Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Sep 10: Denver High Elevation Fest, CO

Sep 12: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, KS

Sep 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 14: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Sep 17: Mashantucket Revolution Rock Festival, CT

Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance Fest, PA

Oct 08: Saitama Shi Super Arena, Japan

Oct 09: Tokyo Loud Park Festival, Japan

Oct 15: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

