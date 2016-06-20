Giraffe Tongue Orchestra debut album Broken Lines will be released in September

Supergroup Giraffe Tongue Orchestra will release their debut album Broken Lines in September.

The band created by The Dillinger Escape Plan‘s Ben Weinman and Mastodon‘s Brent Hinds announced this year that Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall will be their vocalist and they’ve now confirmed they’ll release Broken Lines on September 23 via Party Smasher Inc/Cooking Vinyl.

GTO’s lineup is completed by former Mars Volta drummer Thomas Pridgen and Dethklok bassist Pete Griffin. The group premiered their single Crucifixion on the Radio 1 Rock Show this week.

Weinman told Daniel P Carter: “This band is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to achieve in my life. Many times I considered giving up on it because it just seemed like it wasn’t meant to be.

“From the very start it was something that was supposed to be fun and casual. In essence, if it didn’t work out, it would have been fine.

“For some reason, Brent and I just kept wanting to find the right chemistry to make this happen. In the end, it was one of those things where you get people in the room and it makes sense – it just works.”

On the album’s lyrical content, DuVall says: “Writing lyrics for these songs was somewhat like writing for film – the mood shifts rapidly and drastically within a song.

“Sometimes the whole scene changes. There were a lot of times where, if you were trying to impose conventional rock songwriting standards on this, you’d be in a whole world of trouble.”

GTO worked with a number of singers before hooking up with DuVall– including Juliette Lewis, who provides backing vocals to some tracks.

Weinman adds: “Brent, William, and myself have all been friends for a long time. Finishing the GTO record with William completes the puzzle.

“He is a man of diverse talents and this band gives him the opportunity to spread his wings.”

The album is the subject of a PledgeMusic campaign and GTO will make their live debut at Reading and Leeds festivals before playing a number of dates in the US toward the end of 2016.

