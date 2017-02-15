Esben And The Witch add European tour dates

Esben And The Witch have announced an extra run of European tour dates.

They previously revealed they’d play shows across Europe this month, and will kick off in Zurich tonight (February 15). Now they’ve added a second leg, which will see them perform nine shows, including an appearance at the Roadburn Festival in April.

See their full itinerary below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.

Rachel Davies, Thomas Fisher and Daniel Copeman released their fourth album Older Terrors last year, reporting it was inspired by the “awe and terror” of the band’s journey since the release of their debut album Violet Cries in 2011.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s A New Nature, the band said: “Older Terrors was written and recorded over the course of a year in Berlin, our adopted home. We’ve spent eight years getting here, sweating on stages, holed up in studios and exploring all that which inspires awe and terror.

“The album features four tracks. In this digital age of music we wanted to create a collection that worked together but could also be separated, each track standing alone, carving its own path and telling its own tale.

“This record is dedicated to the sublime. To Edward Young’s Night Thoughts, John Martin’s apocalyptic visions, Caspar David Friedrich’s forays into the forest and to the sparks of light that glimmer in times of utter darkness.”

Esben And The Witch are expected to announce further shows in due course.

Esben And The Witch 2017 European tour

Feb 15: Zurich Bogen F, Switzerland

Feb 16: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Feb 17: Paris Escpace, France

Feb 18: London Electrowerkz, UK

Feb 20: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Feb 21: Manchester Soup Kitchen, UK

Feb 22: Brighton The Hope & Ruin, UK

Feb 23: Gent Charlatan, Belgium

Apr 19: Cologne Artheater, Germany

Apr 20: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Netherlands

Apr 22: Munster Gleis 22, Germany

Apr 23: Wiesbaden Raucherkammer, Germany

Apr 24: Munich Milla, Germany

Apr 25: Nurnberg Club Stereo, Germany

Apr 26: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Apr 27: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

Apr 28: Kobenhavn Stengade, Denmark

Esben And The Witch stream The Wolf’s Sun