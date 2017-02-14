The Dillinger Escape Plan give update after tour bus smash

The Dillinger Escape Plan have checked in with an update following their weekend tour bus accident.

The band had been travelling from Warsaw to Krakow in Poland over the weekend, when a truck rammed into their tour bus.

While none of the band members were seriously injured in the accident, they say some of their team remain in hospital and, as a result, the remainder of their European tour has been cancelled.

The band issued a statement to express their gratitude to their fans and to thank their crew, tour management team, police, medical staff, emergency workers and family in the aftermath of the incident.

The statement continues: “We were in the middle of playing some of our favourite shows we’ve ever played, and having a better time on and off stage than we have in a long time.

“We were ripped out of sleep at 8:25am to what still feels like a lucid nightmare. The cacophony of metal bending and things breaking and people screaming and what felt like being hit by a missile. Without going into detail, not everyone is out of the hospital yet, and some of us are hurt worse than others.

“Questions like why did this happen? Why are we alive and others not? Why are the people from the Bay Area fire dead? Why at all is anyone here or not? What the hell is all of this? Remember how valuable life is. We are all lucky to be alive. To just have any time at all.”

Confirming that the remaining dates on the tour have had to be cancelled, the band say: “Thanks to you all for caring. We were truly having an amazing time and we’re blessed to have you all, such a high caliber group of people.

“It’s been an honour to play these shows, but we unfortunately have to cancel the remainder of them. We will reschedule every one that we can, and we’ll update more when we can.”

Fans have set up a GoFundMe page to support the band and are hoping to raise $20,000. At the time of writing, the total stands at $10,406 after just 24 hours.

Reacting to the news, the Dillinger Escape Plan say: “Anything you may see comes from fan goodwill – not something we can control. We appreciate peoples’ good will and intentions, and genuinely love that some of you truly care about us, but there is no GoFundMe that we have launched of our own accord.

“There are a lot of people that need charity in this world, this juvenile time in our species’ existence is heartbreakingly still an externally grossly unfair and imbalanced place for all human beings with equally inherent worth to be born into.

“We are some of the fortunate ones for sure. But we cannot control what you initiate – and are appreciative, even while ridden with existential guilt.”

The Dillinger Escape Plan have been on tour in support of their new album Dissociation, which launched in October last year. The band announced in 2016 that it would be the final release before splitting up.

Feb 14: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Feb 15: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Vienna Szene, Austria

Feb 17: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 18: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Feb 20: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Feb 21: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Feb 22: Turin Hiroshima Mon Amour, Italy

Feb 23: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Feb 24: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France

Feb 25: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Feb 26: Madrid Barcelo, Spain

Feb 28: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Mar 01: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Mar 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, France

Mar 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Mar 05: Brussels AB Ballroom, Belgium

