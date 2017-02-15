Beatrix Players premiere Roses video

London-based trio Beatrix Players have premiered a video of their track Roses exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the cover CD of the new edition of Prog magazine, which is out today.

Roses is the closing track on Amanda Alvarez, Amy Birks and Jess Kennedy’s debut album Magnified, which is scheduled to launch on March 31.

The band tell Prog: “‘Three women, cousins’ war, different women, each with a cause.’ The opening line from the latest release, Roses.

“The three women being Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufort and Margaret Of Anjou. All brave, independent and above all else, mothers, who would do anything for their children.

“The dramatic highs and lows in the instrumentation take you on a journey, through one of the most interesting times in English history.”

Beatrix Players describe their material as “folk, singer-songwriter acoustica, prog and quasi-classical baroque chamber pop” with a “translucent quality to the music, and yet when it is not being hushed and reverent, it has the attack and thrust, the surging dynamism, of rock.”

The trio will play the Hoxton Hall Youth Arts Centre in London, UK, on May 11, while Magnified is now available for pre-order via the group’s Bandcamp page.

The Magnified cover

Beatrix Players Magnified tracklist