Lady Gaga is the “perfect 5th member” of Metallica

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has praised Lady Gaga and called her the “perfect fifth member of this band.”

They teamed up at the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening in Los Angeles to perform Moth Into Flame from Metallica’s latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

And while some have questioned the collaboration, Ulrich reports Gaga has “the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins.”

Ulrich tells Rolling Stone that she’s the “quintessential perfect fifth member of this band” and adds: “Her voice, her attitude, her outlook on everything is so awesome.

“The performance was so effortless and organic and she just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins. It comes really easy for her. There’s nothing contrived – she just has this super warm, easy energy.”

The start of the performance was marred by technical difficulties, with frontman James Hetfield experiencing microphone issues. But Ulrich was quick to shrug them off.

He says: “There was a slight technical snafu, but that’s not really something you can do much about. You just learn to live with that side of it. It happened to Adele last year – I guess this year was our turn.”

Metallica this week announced the North American leg of their WorldWired tour in support of their 10th album – but Ulrich is already thinking about another possible collaboration with Gaga at some point in the future.

He adds: “We already started fast-forwarding to the next chapter when we can do more of this.

“It’s not one of those ’20 lawyers, strategists and managers trying to force two people from two different worlds to figure out how to spend four minutes together on a national telecast.’

“Of any of these undertakings, this is about as organic and authentic as there’s ever been one. We’re just getting started.”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Metallica will appear in the upcoming new series of Carpool Karaoke.

