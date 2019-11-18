Download UK confirms a further 37 artists for next year's festival

Organisers of the UK’s Download festival have today confirmed a further 37 artists who will play at next year’s event.

It was previously confirmed that Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down would headline the festival, which will take place on June 12-14 next year, while Korn, Deftones, The Offspring, Disturbed, Gojira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice & Men and Daughtry would also play.

And today, things got a lot louder with the addition of Volbeat, Killswitch Engage, Babymetal, The Pretty Reckless, Airbourne, Skillet, Baroness, Lit, Bush, Wednesday 13, British Lion, Electric Wizard, Periphery, Obituary, Pup, Dying Fetus, Bleed From Within, Dead Label and Stone Broken.

And as if that wasn’t enough, organisers have also today confirmed that The Wildhearts, Blues Pills, Puppy, P.O.D., Wayward Sons, Wargasm, Dead Posey, Blackout Problems, Tiny Moving Parts, Cellar Door Moon Crow, Chelsea Grin, Lotus Eater, Marianas Trench, Powerwolf, Theory, The Last Internationale, Bokassa and Uncured will also play.

Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach says: “We are honoured and excited to play the mighty Download festival once again! We are ready to kick out our new songs and play the old anthems as well! Download crowds are always incredible and we are eager to bring the ruckus!"

Babymetal’s Su-Metal adds: “The crowd at Download always welcomes us with a lot of energy so I can’t wait to perform there again. We hope to bring even more power and energy so please look forward to our performance.”

Her bandmate Moametal says: “To have the opportunity of performing at one of our favourite places is incredibly exciting for us. Can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Tickets for Download 2020 are available through the festival’s official website.