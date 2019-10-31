Steve Harris's British Lion announce second album The Burning

British Lion, the band led by Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris, have announced details of their second studio album, The Burning. The album is the follow-up to 2012's self-titled debut, and is released on January 17 next year. It's available to pre-order now.

"We’ve been working on The Burning for the past couple of years and everyone is really pleased with the results", says singer Richard Taylor. "We started playing some of the songs live on recent tours and got a fantastic reaction from our fans so we are really excited to be sharing this album with the world. We’re also looking forward to heading out on the road again and seeing everyone at the shows."

The band – made up of Harris, Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, plus drummer Simon Dawson – have also released the first track from the album, Lightning.

British Lion will also play six UK shows in December, with support from Voodoo Six And Nine Miles Down. The gigs kick off with a show at Norwich Waterfront on December 15, and climax with a performance at the O2 Academy in London's fashionable Islington district on December 20.

“I’m in the UK in December and thought it would be great to take British Lion out on the road for a few shows while I’m here," says Harris. "We haven’t played any in England since 2017 and as most people know, I love getting out and playing live whenever I can, so this seemed a good opportunity to fit some dates in."

The band are also playing on next year's Monsters Of Rock Cruise, which sets sail from Miami on February 8. Full dates below.

(Image credit: British Lion)

Dec 15: Norwich Waterfront – tickets

Dec 16: Manchester Club Academy – tickets

Dec 17: Chester The Live Music Rooms – tickets

Dec 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms – tickets

Dec 19: Colchester Arts Centre – tickets

Dec 20: London O2 Islington Academy – tickets

Feb 08: Monsters Of Rock Cruise, Miami, FL, USA – tickets