"This is a band reaching the apex of their powers." Within Temptation blow Download away with a theatrical, emotional set

How has it been a decade since Within Temptation actually headlined a UK festival? The symphonic metal giants have only gone from strength to strength in recent years, undertaking two massive arena runs – including a co-headline run with Evanescence – and continued to push boundaries and use their platform to fight the good fight and rally behind worthy causes.

But, gratifying as it is seeing them jump up to second stage headliner here at Download – they subbed to Evanescence last time around in 2023 – you can’t help but feel like they’ve been done dirty, if only a bit. The crowd amassed at the Opus Stage is respectable, but with Weezer hammering out the greatest hits of 90s alt rock just down the hill, the crowd doesn’t swell to its full force until later in the Dutch band’s set. Which is a shame, because they’re phenomenal. Decorating the stage like some ancient amphitheatre, there’s a touch of former tourmates Iron Maiden to the scale of what Within Temptation do, and even if it’s not quite matched up to some of the more dazzling visuals of their headline gigs, it still feels colossal.

Early on, Sharon wears an opera-style mask that heightens the sense of theatricality and while she’s been a metal icon for going on 20 years today, her sheer charisma and commanding presence help make WT feel a cut above. Weezer might be knocking out the nerd rock bangers, but WT are no slouches in the huge singalongs department. Bleed Out, Shot In The Dark, Supernova and Paradise (What About Us) have the crowd roaring and clapping with joyous exultation, the band’s shift away from their symphonic roots more apparent in the instantaneous hookiness of each fresh tune.

The baby’s not been thrown out with the bathwater though; there’s still plenty of gorgeous, grandiose melodies and Sharon’s more operatic stylings at times make the set feel especially potent. As ever, she uses her platform to highlight global issues facing us in 2025, not least the Russian war with Ukraine - at one point Sharon makes a point of mentioning the documentary on the conflict the band released a few weeks back. By the time they close out on the Celtic-flavoured Mother Earth, there’s little argument to Within Temptation feeling like a band reaching the apex of their powers.

“The first time we played Download, we played six songs,” Sharon admits. “Now it’s more like sixteen.” Heres hoping it won’t be another decade before they get the chance to shine on the big stage again.