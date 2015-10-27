Townsend launches live Poozers clip

Devin Townsend has launched a clip from his DVD Ziltoid Live At The Royal Albert Hall.

The performance of anthem track March Of The Poozers was filmed at the iconic London venue in April.

The show featured a cast of 12 actors and singers, narration from Bill Courage and guest stars Jean Savole, Chris Jericho and Dominique Lenore Persi.

Townsend recently said: “The whole thing was quite a challenge – but ultimately it worked and we were all very satisfied with it. I think if you enjoy what I do, you’ll really dig it.”

Ziltoid Live At The Royal Albert Hall is released on November 13 via InsideOut, and it’s available for pre-order now.