Cyber Monday Funko deals: Walmart rock the Funko Pop! albums series - AC/DC, Metallica, Kiss, Queen, more!

Welcome to Cyber Monday, music fans... and have we got some good news if you're a Funko Pop! collector who also likes their favourite sounds played LOUD.

The team over at Walmart have slashed the price on their exclusive range of Funko Pop! Deluxe albums – and these deals are seriously hot

First on to the stage is Metallica and their Black Album lineup of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Jason Newsted. The band are presented in monochrome, with the box also featuring replica cover art of their monster 1991 album – and Walmart have reduced the price from $59 to $49.88.

Funko Pop!: Metallica Black Album: $59 Funko Pop!: Metallica Black Album: $59 , now $49.88

Metallica's 1991 line-up in all their glory, complete with a replica cover of the iconic Black Album. This was released to mark the record's 30th anniversary.

And that’s not all! Walmart have also shredded money off Funko Pop! Deluxe albums featuring Queen’s Greatest Hits, Kiss’ Destroyer, Guns N’ Roses Appetite For Destruction, The Doors’ Waiting For The Sun and AC/DC's Back In Black.

Introducing the Metallica Black Album edition, Funko said: “It’s been 30 years since Metallica released their self-titled album and we’re celebrating by releasing the exclusive Deluxe Pop! Album Metallica.

“Never forget the iconic album or the music of Metallica by collecting this Deluxe Pop! Album Metallica which features each of the band members as Pop! figures and the album cover art packaged together in a protective hardcase that can be hung on a wall.”

Looking for more bargains? Then take a look at our Cyber Monday music deals, Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals, Cyber Monday record player deals, Cyber Monday vinyl deals and Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals for more top savings.

Funko Pop!: AC/DC Back In Black: Was Funko Pop!: AC/DC Back In Black: Was $59 , now $39.88

Brian, Angus, Malcolm, Cliff and Phil are here along with a replica of the Back In Black cover, which can be mounted on a wall. Buy now from Walmart.

Funko Pop!: Kiss Destroyer: Was Funko Pop!: Kiss Destroyer: Was $59 , now $39.88

Travel back to 1976 with Gene, Paul, Ace and Peter and the cover of the classic Destroyer album. The band are resplendent in their iconic make-up.

Funko Pop! Queen Greatest Hits: $49.98 Funko Pop! Queen Greatest Hits: $49.98 , now $39.88

Perhaps the finest 'best of' album ever compiled, Queen's Greatest Hits is a monster of an album. Funko have created Queen in their 70s guise - with Freddie in his black and white harlequin body suit. We approve!

Funko Pop! GNR Appetite For Destruction: $59 Funko Pop! GNR Appetite For Destruction: $59 , $39.88

Here we have Axl, Slash and Duff in their skull motifs from the alternative cover of GNR’s massive debut album Appetite For Destruction. Pity the rest of the gang aren’t there, but this is still pretty cool.