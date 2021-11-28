Cyber Monday deal: buy a $100 Apple gift card and receive $15 Amazon credit

Present buying is a chore. People are hard to buy for, and some recipients will undoubtedly end up pretending to like what they've been given just to keep the festive season calm. The answer? An Apple gift card from Amazon. They're both available at Amazon UK and Amazon US, and currently come with money-saving extras.

The American version currently comes with a really sweet offer: buy a $100 card, and get $15 Amazon credit. So you can buy someone a gift and reward yourself at the same time. Free money, basically. And UK buyers can currently save 10% off the purchase price of App Store/iTunes gift cards above £25.

US

Get $15 Amazon credit with $100 Apple Gift Card Get $15 Amazon credit with $100 Apple Gift Card

Use the Apple Gift Card to get products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and more. And then use the $15 Amazon credit to get whatever the hell you like. Just use the code APPLENOV on checkout to claim your credit.

UK

Gift Card - Save 10% when you spend £25 or more Gift Card - Save 10% when you spend £25 or more

Get 10% off the price of iTunes/Ap Store e-mail gift cards of £25 and above. Use for apps, games, music, films and iCloud. UK only, saving calculated on checkout.

Other Amazon Gift Card Black Friday deals

