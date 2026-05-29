AOR legends Foreigner will tour Europe in June and July before heading back to the US for the Double Trouble Vision tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd. In this, their 50th-anniversary year, the band now includes no original members, since co-founding guitarist Mick Jones stepped away from touring. However, ex-Dokken and Dio man Jeff Pilson, Foreigner’s bassist since 2004, insists: "We’re still firing on all cylinders, man."

Four years have passed since your tour with Europe and Whitesnake. You must be looking forward to coming back to the UK?

Of course. I’m feeling so good about the band right now, it’s really exciting. The shows in London and Manchester are part of Foreigner’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

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Every fan of the band has their own Feels Like The First Time moment, what was yours?

Mine was when the first record [Foreigner] came out [in 1977]. It would have been hearing that song, Feels Like The First Time, on the radio. But it’s funny, I was a big prog-rock fan, and what drew me in was that the guy from King Crimson, [multi-instrumentalist] Ian McDonald, had joined a rock band. So I was aware of Foreigner because of Ian. But when I heard First Time, I knew it was one of the greatest rock songs ever.

Foreigner’s support act on the tour is Jefferson Starship. Will that be a good fit?

That’s not to be confused with Mickey Thomas’s Starship, who I’ve seen and know are great. But Jefferson Starship’s songs are fantastic, so I think the two bands are very compatible.

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At 22 years, you are Foreigner’s longest-serving member by a long chalk.

Yes, I am. I never would have expected to be here this long, but I love it. I love everything about Foreigner – the guys in the band, the crew, our management, the fans. We’ve got a great situation.

Foreigner - Feels Like The First Time (Live From Ellis Island) (Official Music Video Radio Edit) - YouTube Watch On

Is it correct that Mick Jones last played with Foreigner four years ago?

That sounds right. I miss Mick [on stage], but we have enough contact with him. He still makes sure the important stuff gets done. We do our best job of keeping his vision alive considering he’s not physically on the road with us. I know he misses being part of the day-to-day business of a touring band. It’s a drag when you are no longer physically able to do what you did when you were younger. And it’s important to say that Mick has earned the right to take a step back and relax. He’s having a really good life, and considering it is such a drag, the situation is working out as best it possibly could.

In your estimation, how good is the Foreigner of 2026?

I would say we’re as good as the band’s been. Certainly in my day.

That’s quite a claim.

We are still firing on all cylinders, man. Luis Maldonado [who began as a guitarist but was promoted to lead singer after Kelly Hansen left last year] has brought the band such a breath of fresh air. His singing, passion and energy are unparalleled. Our new guitarist John Roth [ex-Winger, Giant] is fabulous. The band is focused and it feels amazing.

So how do you respond to the accusation that Foreigner have become a tribute band?

Less people are saying that than you might think, because our ticket sales are still doing okay. Especially with regard to Foreigner, the music was always the star of this band, and not personnel. We’re not a band of stars like Mötley Crüe.

Foreigner are far from alone in this situation. There’s Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet, Quiet Riot, Kansas and, if we want to be picky, even Yes. Is this where the passing of time leaves us?

Unfortunately, yes. And like I just said, if you believe personalities are more important than music, that’s up to the individual. All of the bands you just mentioned are more about music.

Foreigner - Urgent (Live in Halifax 2025) - YouTube Watch On

So the band have no plans to stop?

Only if people no longer turn up at our shows. But it hasn’t happened yet.

How much of a role does Mick play in Foreigner these days?

It’s Mick’s baby. We’re all very respectful of that, to the degree that no important decision gets made without consultation. And if that’s impossible we go with what we think would be in his heart.

Original singer Lou Gramm has been making sporadic guest appearances with you in the US. Will he be coming with you to Europe?

There are no plans for that, and I think Lou is busy in June, but he knows he has an open invitation to join us whenever he likes.

Finally, could the classic-era line-up of your old band Dokken ever bury their differences again?

It’s always possible, and I would never rule it out, though I don’t know how much call for such a reunion there might be. I always felt Dokken had one more good record left in us. When we got back together a decade ago for Japan, we did one song that made me realise nothing had changed [musically speaking]. Don [Dokken, vocals] and George [Lynch, guitar] get on a lot better than they did back in the day, so I’ve learned never to close any doors.

For dates and tickets, visit the Foreigner website. The band's new live album In the Eye of the Storm is out on July 17.