"She may have had the biggest leg-up in the world, but Violet Grohl has the talent to back it up." Dave Grohl's eldest daughter pens a love letter to the '90s with debut album Be Sweet To Me

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When you’ve grown up embedded in the music business, you’re likely to either follow on into the family business or reject the whole circus completely. Violet Grohl, who has made several appearances singing with her dad Dave at Foo Fighters shows, has chosen the former, and her debut album is steeped in the '90s alt.rock music that dad and his peers invented.
The touch points are immaculate. Rawer and more vulnerable moments reflect a love of PJ Harvey; sections of sunny melodicism reference The Breeders; Bug In The Cake is Nirvana with a side order of Verruca Salt; Big Memory is gorgeous, a sunny slice of joy that reinvents the distinctive 90s sound for a generation who missed it the first time around. Her vocals are simultaneously sweet and tough, emotional and brusque.
She may have had the biggest leg-up in the world, but on this album she demonstrates that as a singer she has the talent to back it up
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Emma has been writing about music for 25 years, and is a regular contributor to Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and Louder. During that time her words have also appeared in publications including Kerrang!, Melody Maker, Select, The Blues Magazine and many more. She is also a professional pedant and grammar nerd and has worked as a copy editor on everything from film titles through to high-end property magazines. In her spare time, when not at gigs, you’ll find her at her local stables hanging out with a bunch of extremely characterful horses.
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