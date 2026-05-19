Marshall embrace comfort and sound with the new Milton A.N.C. headphones

Just days after announcing the release of the Jimi Hendrix 60th anniversary collection, Marshall have wasted no time in introducing more hardware to their 2026 lineup - this time in the shape of the Milton A.N.C. wireless on-ear headphones.

The latest in the Marshall headphone range are available to buy right now for $229.99/£179.99/€199 direct from the official Marshall website, the headphones will give you more than 50 hours of listening with adaptive noise cancelling enabled, and a huge 80 hours with it switched off.

The Milton A.N.C. are foldable and the ear cups feature memory foam for comfort during long listening sessions. They're wrapped in a traditional Marshall design featuring textured leather, powder-coated arms and a brass logo.

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Marshall Group’s Senior Manager, Audio & Acoustic Nicolas Pignier Delafontaine says: “If you compare Milton A.N.C. with our other on-ear headphones, like the beloved design of Major V, you’ll notice a few big differences. We’ve increased the ear cushion size to help keep the sound in and improve passive noise attenuation.

“Larger ear pads and softer memory foam also mean the headphones are more comfortable to wear over longer periods. We've introduced an entirely new driver system tuned to improve bass and treble extension, delivering dynamic Hi-Res audio with rich details.

“On top of that, six microphones optimally placed for ANC and call complement the acoustic design for highly effective noise reduction.”

The Milton A.N.C also feature Adaptive Loudness, which adjusts the audio to your environment, and Marshall’s own Soundstage spatial audio.

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Evelina Lindström, Product Manager at Marshall Group concludes: “With Milton A.N.C. we have created a premium, yet durable headphone that is easy to bring with you wherever life takes you.

“Our design and engineering teams have worked for years to bring the immersive feeling of Adaptive ANC into our beloved on-ear form factor, and we couldn’t be more proud of the results. Its portable design makes it a sleek contender to heavier over-ear alternatives, without compromising on features.

“The combination of adaptive ANC with 80 hours battery life is guaranteed to take on the go music listening sessions to the next level.”

The Milton A.N.C. will be available from third-party retailers from May 27.