Sharon and Jack Osbourne have discussed plans to reinforce Ozzy Osbourne's legacy by using technology to allow the late Black Sabbath frontman's likeness to engage in brand partnerships and appear in advertisements.

The pair were appearing at Licensing Expo 2026, an IP extension and brand collaboration event in Las Vegas this week, where they were questioned during a session entitled The Enduring Legacy of a Rock Icon and His Family: Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes.

Trade website License Global reports that the family has partnered with Hyperreal, a company who describe themselves as "award-winning innovation leaders" in several entertainment fields, including "immersive avatar concerts", to work on what Jack calls "the digital DNA of Ozzy Osbourne, voice, image [and] movement."

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"It's kind of scary how it's really very accurate," says Jack. "He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers. Technology has come such a long way that it's almost drag-and-drop. You could shoot a template for a commercial... literally prompt what you want Digital Ozzy to do in that commercial, and you just drop it in. It's that simple now."

"You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice – and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said," says Sharon. "We're going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him, and he will talk back."

The pair also discussed how important it is that any digital version of the Prince of Darkness remain true to Ozzy's real-life personality.

"I don't want to pretend that Ozzy Osbourne was this refined poet," says Jack. "We know who he was. Everything the family does with Ozzy's name and likeness has to reflect who he really was. It's crucial to ask, 'What would Ozzy do?'"

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"Elvis died 50 years ago, and everybody knows Elvis," adds Sharon. "I just want that for Ozzy."

At the same event, Japanese toymaker Epoch Company, Ltd announced the launch of an official Mötley Crüe trading card collection. The collection will include cards "celebrating the legacy and impact of Mötley Crüe, along with highly sought-after chase elements, including authentic hand-signed cards and rare memorabilia inserts featuring concert-used items such as guitar picks, drumsticks, and lanyards connected to the band."

Example images sent to the press, which show the band circa 1983's Shout At The Devil album, did not include a card bearing the likeness of founding guitarist Mick Mars, who left the band in 2022. The collection will be available in December.