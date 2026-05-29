"People don’t know this side of me." Jack White opens first public art exhibition at Damien Hirst’s gallery in London

Jack White has opened his first public art exhibition at Damien Hirst’s Newport Street Gallery in London.



The exhibition, titled THESE THOUGHTS MAY DISAPPEAR, will run at the gallery, located at 1 Newport Street, SE11 6AJ, until September 13.

A synopsis of the exhibition states: "Exhibition highlights will include sculptures made with found objects including interactive works, installations and furniture design products.

"The exhibition will also include a remake of Jack White’s 2015 sculpture The Red Tree preserving the original concept of transforming a decaying tree into a striking artwork.

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"Born in Detroit in 1975 and currently living in Nashville, Jack White is an interdisciplinary artist, equally conversant in sculpture and furniture design products as he is in music and songwriting. Taking inspiration from both mid-century modern design and local Detroit Cass Corridor artists such as Gordon Newton and Robert Sestok as well as his background in upholstery. White opened his own upholstery shop, Third Man Upholstery, in 1996.

"While White’s sculpture and upholstery have largely been confined to private work over the past twenty years, he has further explored his design muse via his Third Man Records umbrella. Whether interiors, visuals for print, photography, industrial, film, White designs with purpose, conviction and passion."

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"People don’t know this side of me," White recently told Wallpaper magazine. "I want them to see that this came from a passionate place, in an attempt to try to get somewhere with it."

Acclaimed artist Hirst and White first met when White was in London for the opening of the British headquarter's of his record label, Third Man Records.



"No one had ever really invited or encouraged me [to exhibit my art]," White says, "so I never really sought it out. I just made work in my own time. Until Hirst said: 'Why don’t you do a show at our gallery?' So I'm going to see now, for the first time, how people are going to respond to things that I physically created."



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