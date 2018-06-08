Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin announce co-headline UK tour

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin have announced a co-headline tour of the United Kingdom for October and November 2018.
The two bands will be supported by Fireball Ministry and Black Moth across the eight-date run of the UK.
"We are beyond excited to have the stars align in such a way that, with a new record out, we get to play UK dates with Orange Goblin, Fireball Ministry and Black Moth," say Corrosion Of Conformity. "This one is going to be memorable!"
"We wanted to do something really special for our fans in the UK to celebrate the release of The Wolf Bites Back," says Ben Ward from Orange Goblin "We feel that this tour with the legendary Corrosion Of Conformity, the awesome Fireball Ministry and our very good friends in Black Moth, is going to go down in history and we are proud to be a part of it. This tour will be the heaviest, dirtiest and loudest tour of 2018 and we can‘t wait to hit the road!"
Tickets go on sale June 15 at 10am UK time.
Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin UK tour 2018
26 Oct: Southampton, Engine Rooms
27 Oct: Birmingham, The Institute
28 Oct: Nottingham, Rock City
30 Oct: Manchester, The Ritz
01 Nov: Glasgow, O2 ABC
02 Nov: Sheffield, The Plug
03 Nov: Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall
04 Nov: London, The Forum