Brit-rock legends The Wildhearts have announced a UK tour. The run of ten More Satanic Rites Of... dates kicks off at The Live Rooms in Chester on December 4, and finishes up with a hometown show at NX in Newcastle on December 15. Tickets are on sale now.

“I can’t wait to get this band onstage in front of people," says frontman Ginger Wildheart. "I want to bring this line-up’s energy and spirit for audiences to take home with them. I’m so very excited to share this with everyone.



"We’re also playing some songs that we don’t get to play too often, so that always makes things even more fun.



"I’m honestly buzzing about getting back onstage again. I can’t fucking wait for this!”

The press release accompanying the tour news doesn't confirm the lineup of musicians taking part in the shows, but at last count their number included Ginger alongside bassist Jon Poole, guitarist Ben Marsden, and drummer Charles Evans. The quartet will presumably be joined on the road by Ginger's faithful hound Maggie, who also appears in the picture above.

To celebrate the news, The Wildhearts have released a video for Kunce, one of the many highlights from the band's current album, Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts. The clip includes footage submitted by fans.

The Wildhearts KUNCE lyric video - YouTube Watch On

The Wildhearts: More Satantic Rites Of... UK Tour 2025

Dec 04: Chester The Live Rooms

Dec 05: Preston Blitz

Dec 06: Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre

Dec 07: Torquay Arena

Dec 09: Southend Chinnerys

Dec 10: Brighton Concord2

Dec 11: London O2 Academy Islington

Dec 13: Bradford Nightrain

Dec 14: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dec 15: Newcastle NX

(Image credit: The Kirby Organisation)