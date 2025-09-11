"I can't wait to get this band onstage in front of people" The Wildhearts announce More Satanic Rites Of... tour dates
Ginger Wildheart and band plus dog will play ten UK shows later this year
Brit-rock legends The Wildhearts have announced a UK tour. The run of ten More Satanic Rites Of... dates kicks off at The Live Rooms in Chester on December 4, and finishes up with a hometown show at NX in Newcastle on December 15. Tickets are on sale now.
“I can’t wait to get this band onstage in front of people," says frontman Ginger Wildheart. "I want to bring this line-up’s energy and spirit for audiences to take home with them. I’m so very excited to share this with everyone.
"We’re also playing some songs that we don’t get to play too often, so that always makes things even more fun.
"I’m honestly buzzing about getting back onstage again. I can’t fucking wait for this!”
The press release accompanying the tour news doesn't confirm the lineup of musicians taking part in the shows, but at last count their number included Ginger alongside bassist Jon Poole, guitarist Ben Marsden, and drummer Charles Evans. The quartet will presumably be joined on the road by Ginger's faithful hound Maggie, who also appears in the picture above.
To celebrate the news, The Wildhearts have released a video for Kunce, one of the many highlights from the band's current album, Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts. The clip includes footage submitted by fans.
The Wildhearts: More Satantic Rites Of... UK Tour 2025
Dec 04: Chester The Live Rooms
Dec 05: Preston Blitz
Dec 06: Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre
Dec 07: Torquay Arena
Dec 09: Southend Chinnerys
Dec 10: Brighton Concord2
Dec 11: London O2 Academy Islington
Dec 13: Bradford Nightrain
Dec 14: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Dec 15: Newcastle NX
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
