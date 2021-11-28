Converse are offering 30% off everything in their Cyber Monday sale

It's Cyber Monday and Converse are offering customers 30% off everything on their official website. There are a couple of exceptions – notably that we tried a few sale items and they don't seem to be included in the offer. Still, there's a ton of goodies that are covered in the sale, including the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star Classics which are on sale for circa £39, rather than the usual price of £57.

Discounts are applied automatically when you check out. And on the official Converse site in the US, you can get 30% off select styles by entering the code CYBERWEEK at checkout.

We've picked out a few of our favourite offers below, but there's any number of items to get your hands on in the full sale, so head over to Converse's official site to peruse all their offerings.

UK deals

Chuck Taylor All Star Classic: Was £57, now £39.90 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic: Was £57, now £39.90

Converse don't come much more classic than this. If you're looking to branch out from plain black, these shoes come in pretty much any colour you could think of thanks to the custom 'by you' option.

Chuck Taylor All Star Mono Canvas: Was £57, now £39.90 Chuck Taylor All Star Mono Canvas: Was £57, now £39.90

What's better than black and white Chucks? All black Chucks, obviously. And if you prefer your trainers with a more pristine look, they're also available in an all-white colourway.

Chuck Taylor All Star Vintage Leather: Was £100, now £70 Chuck Taylor All Star Vintage Leather: Was £100, now £70

Ever get the feeling that your box fresh sneaks are just a little bit too clean? Well, Converse have sorted that here – this pair come ready-aged and look like they've already seen their fare share of sticky dive bar floors.

Go 2 Backpack: Was £30, now £21 Go 2 Backpack: Was £30, now £21

It's not just shoes Converse have slashed prices on this Cyber Monday, it's everything – including clothes and accessories. This classic backpack is also currently 30% off.

Counter Climate Long Down Jacket: Was £210, now £147 Counter Climate Long Down Jacket: Was £210, now £147

It's getting chilly out there, so if you've been thinking about upgrading your winter coat, now is the time. This very snappy coat features horizontal down-filled quilting, which in layman's terms basically means you'll never be cold again.

Converse Cyber Monday US deals

Archive Print Chuck 70: Were Archive Print Chuck 70: Were $85 , now $50.97

These best-selling flamed high tops were designed with the 70s in mind, and feature an archived design straight from the Converse vault. Timeless and workable with just about any outfit, these gnarly Chucks are hot, hot ,hot.

Winter GORE-TEX Chuck Taylor All Star: $110 Winter GORE-TEX Chuck Taylor All Star: $110 , $109.09

Forget winter wellies, this year we're all about winter Chucks. Now, you can head out into the cooler months warm and snug inside these waterproof, fuzzy fleece-lined shoes with a hikers stomp.

$60 Mystic World Chuck Taylor All Star: $60 , now $44.98

For all you cool cats and kittens out there with a deep love of nature, these mystic shoes will have you feeling as magical as Mother Nature herself. Featuring a leopard print design, these shoes are inspired by both the natural world and the zodiac, and are printed with added moon and stars. Cosmic!

Chuck 70 Metallic Rainbow: Were Chuck 70 Metallic Rainbow: Were $90 , now $35.97

Add a little spring to your step with these 70s-inspired rainbow Chucks, finished with a metallic shiny sheen. Bubble-gum sweet, totally glam, and now available for a fraction of the price. Wham, bam, thank you ma'am!