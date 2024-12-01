Cyber Monday Lego deals 2024: Lego kits for little rockers up to adults are on sale for Cyber Monday

The countdown to Cyber Monday is on and along with a whole bunch of cut-price discounts on record players, CD players and more – there are plenty of Cyber Monday Lego deals doing the rounds too.

If you're after an early deal, then my first pick is the official Lego November sale, which will come to an end just before midnight on December 2 on both sides of the Atlantic, making this the perfect opportunity for you to get a treat for yourself or an early Christmas gift.

If you're looking for a Cyber Monday Lego deal on something Star Wars-shaped, there's a tasty 15% saving on The Razor Crest from Disney's The Mandalorian over on Amazon, with the price down from $599.99 to $511.99.

Myself and the Louder team have been posting Lego guides and deals for a number of years now - and we're currently on the hunt to bring you all the best Cyber Monday Lego deals we can find and posting them right here.

US deals

Lego The Razor Crest: was US$599.99 now US$511.99 at Amazon This 6187 Lego reproduction of Mando's fabulous Razor Crest star ship has a chunk of change off this Black Friday, making it an ideal time to snap one up. It's packed with detail and it even comes with a bunch of minifigures including The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Price check: Lego $599.99

UK deals

Lego Star Wars R2-D2: was £89.99 now £66.99 at very.co.uk There’s a 33% saving on this 1050-piece Lego Star Wars R2-D2 at Very for Black Friday. Once complete, R2’s head can fully rotate and the universe’s most loved droid also has an attachable periscope and tools. The kit also comes with a mini-figure of Darth Malak with lightsaber.

Lego Dune Royal Ornithopter: was £149.99 now £99.99 at very.co.uk At full price, Lego can be expensive – so it’s well worth snapping up mega-deals like this Cyber Monday one from Very. Getting a 1,369-piece Lego set for this price is pretty nice. And you’ll get eight figures from the Dune film as part of the price. Price check: Lego £149.99

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: was £79.99 now £59.98 at Amazon This 590-piece Infinity Gauntlet complete with Infinity Stones has 25% off right now at Amazon... an offer that even Thanos would snap up. Once built, you can move the fingers and it comes with a Lego tablet which sits neatly at the base of the glove. Price check: Lego £79.99

Lego Super Mario: Bowser: was £229.99 now £199.99 at Zavvi UK A Lego version of Mario’s eternal nemesis Bowser is replicated here in a whopping 2807 pieces. Once pieced back together - probably after Mario defeated him yet again - King Koopa’s head and neck are adjustable and the kit includes a fireball launcher, a POW block and two towers of flame. A nice early Christmas present for a Nintendo fan. Price check: Lego £229.99

FAQ

(Image credit: Lego)

When do the 2024 Cyber Monday Lego deals start? Cyber Monday will kick-off on December 2, and coming off the back of the Black Friday weekend, there are bound to be loads of Cyber Monday Lego deals kicking about. This is my sixth year covering Cyber Monday full-time and every single year I've seen massive discounts on Lego sets for all ages. As you can see above, some deals have started already, with more sure to arrive as we get closer to the big day itself. Myself and the Louder team are bringing you all the best Cyber Monday Lego deals right here, and that will include a whole pile of pop-culture Lego sets from household names such as Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Nintendo and more. There might even be room to cover any Lego video game discounts too.

What Lego deals should I expect to see? I've been covering Cyber Monday for Louder since 2019 and one brand that always goes on sale at this time of year is Lego. Popular tie-ins with the Danish company include Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, Nintendo, Ghostbusters and Disney - and I full expect deep discounts on these brands and more. Last year there were amazing savings on the Lego Star Wars AT-AT, with Amazon knocking the price down from £329.35 to £191.99. Still expensive, but 41% off the RRP was a tremendous deal - and I expect similar discounts this Cyber Monday. I'm keeping my eyes on retail sites including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and the official Lego site and posting all the Cyber Monday Lego deals right here - and I expect there to be a load of them coming down the pipe.

Shopping tips

(Image credit: Lego)

Here's a handful of shopping tips that should hopefully help set you up for a great Cyber Monday Lego deal.

1. Keep a list handy: Keep a list of all the Lego sets you're interested in on your phone or tablet. This way, you won't forget any that slip your mind once the sales start. I also have several Amazon wish lists, each one covering a certain product, ie: headphones, t-shirts, books etc. This lets me see at a glance if anything's on sale. Saves me a lot of time too.

2. Budget: If you can afford to put a little money aside ahead of Black Friday, then I recommend it. It doesn't matter if it's only a few dollars or pounds - every little helps when it comes to the big sales. I always tuck some money away throughout the year so, come Black Friday, I can stretch my budget a little bit further. That really helped me last year when I bought a new pair of Sony headphones.

3. Shop around: Before spending your hard-earned cash at a new Lego set, compare prices with other sites. Competition will be fierce with many online retailers cutting costs on Lego kits in all shapes and sizes to try and tempt you in. Just because you see a good-looking deal on one site, doesn't mean you won't get better on another. Of course, keep checking back here, where I'll have all the best Black Friday Lego deals in one handy place.

I'll also be posting even more products over on our page dedicated to the best Cyber Monday music deals.

How we choose products

I've mentioned previously that this will be my sixth year covering Cyber Monday and in that time I've seen some great deals on Lego sets... and some not so great discounts.

Covering events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Big Deal Days, the Memorial Day and Presidents' Day sales over the years has allowed me to see what Lego kits are popular, and which have genuinely good discounts on them - and I'll only highlight the price cuts this Cyber Monday I think represent great value for money.

I particularly like the big Lego Star Wars sets, so I'll pick out a selection of my favourites, explain how many pieces each kit contains and also give you alternative price checks to give you the widest possible choice.

Why you can trust our picks

This will be my sixth year covering the Cyber Weekend sales full-time, and I've been part of the wider team here since 2014 and in that time, I've personally written more than 11,000 stories across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog.

Along with reporting on Cyber Weekend, I've also been involved with other sales events such as Amazon Prime Day, Presidents' Day and Memorial Day - highlighting top deals on everything from vinyl and headphones, to turntables and Bluetooth speakers.

Together with the wider Louder team, we've combined to write more than 15,000 reviews so we know what makes a good product stand out from the crowd. We love music and pop culture, and that's why you can trust us to bring you the best Cyber Monday Lego deals.

