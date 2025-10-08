It's your last chance to get Louder's no.1 live music earplugs for less this Prime Day - save up to 25% on the 4.5 star-rated Loop Experience 2

If you’re serious about protecting your lugholes from unwanted and harmful loud noise, then you need a decent pair of earplugs. And you now have the perfect excuse to buy some, as Amazon has dropped the price of the highly rated Loop Experience 2 as part of its Prime Big Deals Day sale.

Whichever side of the Pond you live on, you can make neat savings on these earplugs right now, with US music fans able to get a pair for $27.95 rather than the list price of $34.95 - and UK customers have a 25% discount at Amazon, down from £33.95 to £25.49.

Loop Experience 2: 25% off in the UK , 20% off in the US

Forget those cheap foam earplugs they hand out for free at music venues – the Loop Experience 2 are the real deal. Not only do they offer 17dB of protection, but they look great too. In this Amazon sale, UK customers can get them for just £25.49 (reduced from £33.95), while US punters can grab some for $27.95 (down from $34.95). Premium ear protection at a price you can afford.

This Amazon deal is not to be sniffed at, seeing as the Loop Experience 2 are a superb set of earplugs. Indeed, they're our top pick in our guide to the best earplugs for concerts thanks to their excellent performance and style.

Earplugs are becoming a common sight at music venues, as more and more of us are now acutely aware of the dangers of prolonged exposure to loud noise.

The Loop Experience 2 come in a variety of colours and are known for their unique design. They offer up to 17dB of filtered noise reduction and they won't compromise the sound quality when you're seeing your favourite artist on the road.

Each set comes with four ear-tip sizes to help you find the right fit for your ears. And the Loop Experience 2 also come in a choice of fetching colours, ensuring that you’ll look the business while shielding your ears from harm.