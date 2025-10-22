"It shouldn’t be a luxury to be able to afford to go and see live music." The Anchoress offers concessionary tickets to November London show

Following her moves to make live music more accessible with her Spring dates, in which all shows had an earlier curfew in an effort to make them more accessible to those needing childcare or using public transport, The Anchoress has announced that she is making a limited number of concessionary tickets available for her London show at the Union Chapel on November 14.

"I know that times are tough and that the cost of living crisis is hitting everyone in the live music ecosystem: from musicians to venues, promoters, as well as music lovers and gig-goers," explains Catherine Anne-Davies. "With that in mind, we are offering up a limited number of half-price concessionary tickets to people who would like to attend the London show who would otherwise not have the means to buy a full-price ticket.

"Think of this as a different kind of dynamic ticket pricing in action. It shouldn’t be a luxury to be able to afford to go and see live music and it’s a small gesture that I hope will make the show accessible to a few more folk that wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend."

The Anchoress will be previewing material from her forthcoming third studio album, due next year via the Scottish label Last Night From Glasgow, at the show, and also at her warm-up show, which takes place at The Horn in St. Albans on Wednesday November 12.

