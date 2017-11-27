Camel announce 2018 UK tour

Camel have announced that they’ll play eight dates in the UK next year.

Earlier this month, the band revealed that they would play at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 17. Now they’ve added a further seven shows to that month, where they’ll perform their classic 1976 album Moonmadness in full.

A statement reads: “During what will be a very special run of shows – performed by Andrew Latimer, Colin Bass, Denis Clement and Peter Jones – the band will be playing the entirety of their 1976 album Moonmadness plus plenty of other classic tracks.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on December 1.

Camel were recently confirmed for next year’s Night Of The Prog XIII which will take place at the famous Loreley Amphitheater, Germany, on July 13-15, 2018. They’ll be joined on the bill by Big Big Train, Riverside, Mystery, Anubis and Gentle Knife.

Prior to the newly announced shows in the UK, Camel will play several dates across mainland Europe.

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 tour dates below.

May 30: Groningen De Oosterpoort, Netherlands

May 31: Alkmaar Podium Victorie 31, Netherlands

Jun 02: Warsaw Progresia, Poland

Jun 03: Zabzre Dom Muzyki Tanca, Poland

Jun 05: Den Haag Paard Van Troje, Netherlands

Jun 07: Hengelo Metropool 7, Netherlands

Jun 08: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands

Jun 09: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jul 14: Loreley Amphitheater, Germany

Sep 07: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Sep 08: Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House, UK

Sep 09: Leamington The Assembly, UK

Sep 10: Aylesbury Friars Aylesbury At The Waterside Theatre, UK

Sep 12: Southampton O2 Guildhall,UK

Sep 13: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Sep 14: Birmingham Town Hall, UK

Sep 17: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

