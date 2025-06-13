Get an exclusive Chris Squire t-shirt you can’t buy anywhere else with Prog!

The latest issue of Prog honours the memory of former Yes bassist Chris Squire, who died ten years ago. Squire wasn’t just a fantastic musician; he really was a larger-than-life character. His sense of musical adventure went a long way to help make progressive rock such an enduring art form, but so did his wholehearted embracing of life itself.

We have teamed up with Squire's estate to create this special and exclusive Chris Squire memorial t-shirt to honour him further still. The design, which you can see below, echoes the manner in which Yes paid tribute to their former bassist and de facto leader after he sadly died on June 27 in 2015, where they placed his trademark Rickenbacker bass guitar under a spotlight as Onward played over the PA whilst pictures of Squire were displayed on screens

