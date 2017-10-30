Camel Announce Royal Albert Hall Show

Legendary prog rockers Camel have announced a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. They will play the celebrated venue on 17 September 2018 in what is billed on the band’s website as part of ‘The Moonmadness Tour 2018’, where the band will perform the whole of their 1976 album of the same name as well as “other classic tracks”.

The band’s website currently lists the Royal Albert Hall show but also adds “more dates to come”. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday 3 November at 10am. They will be available from the All Tickets website.

Camel legendarily performed their 1975 album The Snow Goose at the venue, a major stepping stone in their career.