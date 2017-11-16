New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today. We celebrate 40 years of Rush’s phenomenal A Farewell To Kings album. As the band prepare a lavish celebratory box set we sit down with Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and producer Terry Brown to get the inside story on the making of the album, unearthing such startling facts such as the epic Xanadu was recorded in just one take, and that the movies Citizen Cain and Mr. Deeds Goes To Town were as influential to the creation of the album as Coleridge’s poetry!

Peter Hammill - the prog legend discusses his new solo album and what might be in store for VdGG.

Eddie Jobson - chats about his time in Curved Air, Zappa, Tull, Roxy Music and beyond…

Primus - discuss rainbows and goblins, the subject matter of their latest album.

PFM - the Italian proggers are back with a great new album, with both English and Italian versions.

Von Hertzen Brothers - the Finnish brothers are firmly back in prog territory with new album War Is Over.

Daniel Cavanagh - the Anathema guitarist and songwriter flies solo with the excellent Monochrome.

10cc and Godley & Creme - we talk to all four members about those first four albums and the art rock route that Kevin Godley and Lol Creme took when they left.

Brian Eno - collaborators Phil Manzanera, Robert Wyatt and Percy Jones discuss those groundbreaking first four solo albums.

And So I watch Your From Afar - getting the lowdown from Irish post rockers and their new album.

Ayreon - we sit down with Dutch prog pioneer Arjen Lucassen as he plays a set of very rare live shows.

Dhani Harrison - the son of Beatle George has released his first solo album. And it’s very proggy…

My Soliloquy - UK prog metallers mainman Pete Morten talks about leaving Threshold to pursue his vision.

John Foxx - is the subject of this issue’s Outer Limits feature…

Darryl Way - the former Curved Air violinist discusses his new rock opera.

Tim Bowness - shines a light on his prog life.

There’s album and live reviews from Von Hertzen Brothers, Clive Nolan, Strawbs, Tarja, Moody Blues, Oceansize, Summer’s End, Marillion,Big Big Train , Anathema and more

And you’ll find Von Hertzen Brothers, Galactic Cowboys, Kyros, Lifesigns and more on the accompanying CD.

